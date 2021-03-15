Janesville declares snow emergency ahead of Monday’s storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a winter storm approaches Monday, threatening to dump several inches of snow onto southwestern Wisconsin through the evening, the City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency so plow drivers can clear the roads.

The snow emergency goes into effect at 6 p.m., at which point no one will be allowed to park on city streets until snow control operations are complete. They recommend not parking in the street until 5 a.m.

While plow drivers will be working to keep main and arterial streets clear as the snow falls, Janesville officials are not planning on conducting a city-wide plow, citing the warmer weather predicted later this week.

They are also warning that, as Monday’s snow eases up, it is expected to be replaced by freezing rain which will make for very slippery roads in the evening.

Accumulation of 2 to 4 inches will be seen over most of southern Wisconsin. Local totals will be higher to the west and southwest of Madison. (wmtv weather)

Anyone who cannot park in a garage or driveway is advised to park in one of the city’s municipal lots at:

- East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive

- City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street

- S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street

- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street

- River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street

- N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

