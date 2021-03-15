Advertisement

Madison forgoes mandatory furlough plan

The City expects to receive $50 million from the federal government.
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An expected infusion of cash from the recently passed federal $1.9 trillion stimulus bill is allowing the City of Madison to scrap plans to force its workers to take time off.

On Monday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the city would forgo the mandatory furlough program that officials claimed were needed as a cost-cutting measure in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, because those workers will not need to be sent home, residents should not experience any of the associated reduction in city services that such furloughs would have forced.

“With federal aid on the way, my top priority is to make sure there are no further reductions in the critical services our residents depend on,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

The city indicated it expects to receive approximately $50 million in federal money over the next two years, which it expects will offset lost revenue from the pandemic. Rhodes-Conway added that the injection will also help Madison support private-sector companies recover from the pandemic.

The Workshare program in which city workers could take voluntary furloughs was also allowed to run out Sunday. City officials estimated the program saved the city approximately $500,000 during the pandemic.

