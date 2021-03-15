Madison-native to compete on Jeopardy! this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman originally from Madison will be competing on Jeopardy! this week.

According to a preview video, Jilana Rose-Silverberg is a folk dancer from Madison, but now lives in Los Alamitos, California.

Her episode will air on Friday, with Katie Couric serving as the host of the game show again this week. Dr. Mehmet Oz will take over from March 22 to April 1 and Aaron Rodgers will begin hosting April 5 to 16.

Madison-area competitors been successful in the past, with the most recent contestant having become a champion during his time on the show.

“I feel generally overjoyed, overwhelmed...,” said UW Madison PhD student Lance St. Laurent in a post-show interview. “Being here is a privilege, and honor and a huge achievement.”

Jeopardy! airs right here on NBC15 at 4:30 p.m.

