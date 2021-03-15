Madison police searching for pair who kicked down early

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is looking for the two men who kicked in the doors of a pair of apartments on the city’s east side early Saturday morning.

According to MPD’s initial report, the perpetrators kicked in the doors of the two homes in the 1700 block of Blossom Lane, saying they were looking for an individual. Investigators were unable to determine who it was they were seeking.

Witnesses told police one of the suspects had a handgun. They fled in black four-door sedan before officers arrived; the police department added the men did not locate the who ever they were looking for.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

