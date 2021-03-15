Advertisement

Madison police searching for pair who kicked down early

(WMTV)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is looking for the two men who kicked in the doors of a pair of apartments on the city’s east side early Saturday morning.

According to MPD’s initial report, the perpetrators kicked in the doors of the two homes in the 1700 block of Blossom Lane, saying they were looking for an individual. Investigators were unable to determine who it was they were seeking.

Witnesses told police one of the suspects had a handgun. They fled in black four-door sedan before officers arrived; the police department added the men did not locate the who ever they were looking for.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin
Reckless driver seen across Madison.
Madison police identify motorcyclist accused of driving recklessly
COVID-19 vaccine
FEMA takes over Milwaukee mass vaccination clinic
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)
Boys & Girls Club receives $750,000 for student support program