Madison police still looking for witnesses in attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As its investigation into a Thursday shooting that sent one person to hospital continues, detectives with the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are still asking to speak with anyone who may have seen something or has any other information about the incident.

One person is already in custody in connection with the shooting. Xavier Bandera was arrested that night and the 23-year-old was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of attempted first-degree homicide.

“Even though an arrest has been made, this investigation is active and ongoing,” MPD wrote in a statement released Monday.

According to the initial police report, the 21-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was shot around 6 p.m. Thursday during a fight at a home in the 300 block of N. Pickney St., near Gorham St.

The victim had been shot in the chest and was still in the hospital at the time the first police report was released on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 255-2345 or to leave a tip anonymously by calling 608-266-6014 or by going online to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.