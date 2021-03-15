Madison Police warn residents of recent online scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are warning residents about recent online scams occurring in the area.

NBC15 news got in touch with a victim who wishes to remain anonymous. She said her husband was online when his computer screen froze and a pop up with a tech support number came up.

When the couple called, the person on the other end said their warranty expired, and they had no firewall protection. The woman says they paid around $1,000 for lifetime protection from the company.

The victim decided to report the scam to police and directly call her internet provider when she began receiving many calls from different numbers asking her to pay more money for additional protections.

That included an additional $3,000 payment, which the victim said she would not adhere to.

“That’s when they said, ‘we put something on your computer and we need to get in and see your computer’ and that’s when we said, ‘absolutely not’ that’s when we thought to call the 877 number because we thought they were our security,” the anonymous victim said. “Obviously, you feel violated, you want to tell other people, so this doesn’t happen to them. We’re both college-educated people but we’re not computer savvy.”

The victim also said she heard similar stories of computers freezing during use, while waiting in line to get her computer looked at by a professional.

According to Madison Police records, there were 210 reports related to false pretenses, credit card or automatic teller fraud, impersonation, welfare fraud, wire fraud and identity theft in Jan. and Feb. of 2020. In 2021, records show there are 218 reports under the same categories.

Even though the numbers are not driving the recent investigative interest in activity, Madison Police Spokesperson Tyler Grigg said it is the amount of money being swindled from victims that’s caught the department’s eye.

Grigg says to check in with some of your older family members who may not be ‘tech savvy,’ and if something does not feel right, it probably is not.

“I think it’s always important to get a check in with people who are older so they understand what they’re looking at online and understand some of these emails that come through and they understand that not all software needs to be $3,000 and make sure that people are understanding that these could be scams,” Grigg said.

Grigg says if anything fishy happens, call your internet provider directly, do not follow instructions from a pop up.

