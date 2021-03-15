Madison releases new app to make feeding parking meters easier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison unveiled an app that will offer drivers a contact-less way to feed all its on-street parking meters. The new ParkSmarter app is designed to replace – and in some instances improve upon – the MobileNow one that went out of business last year.

“The Park Smarter app was developed to offer a convenient service to parkers that corrects some limitations of the previous mobile payment provider,” Parking Division Asst. Manager Sabrina Tolley explained.

The app will be usable at any of the city’s new IPS single space meters. The solar-powered devices will also accept coins, Visa, and MasterCard. According to the parking division, it has spent the past several months replace old meters with these new ones and nearly all spaces have been upgraded.

Park Smarter app (City of Madison)

The third-party app was created as a collaborative effort between multiple city agencies. In it, users will be allowed to track their parking history and request receipts that will be sent directly to their email.

It can also be used at many off-street meters, including motorcycle meters in city garages, the city added.

