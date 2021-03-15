McFarland, Stoughton educators receive COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland and Stoughton educators received their COVID-19 vaccine Monday at a clinic through SSM Health.

Employees from McFarland School District and St. Ann’s Catholic School both received their shot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during a clinic at McFarland High School, according to a news release from SSM Health.

The health system will immunize teachers and staff Tuesday from Whitewater School District, Ft. Atkinson School District and UW Whitewater during a clinic at Whitewater High School. Educators from Madison College Watertown and Ft. Atkinson campuses will also be given vaccines at the site.

Educators in Sun Prairie, Waunakee and Madison have already been vaccinated at clinics through a partnership with SSM Health.

SSM Health had noted Friday that their vaccinators have administered over 111,000 doses of the shot in Wisconsin.

