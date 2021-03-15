Advertisement

Milwaukee commissioners to consider banning chokeholds

WITI Fox 6 2016(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The board that regulates police in Milwaukee is considering banning chokeholds under any circumstances.

The department’s use-of-force policy generally prohibits officers from using chokeholds except when they’ve exhausted all other options in a life-or-death situation.

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is scheduled to consider during a meeting Thursday eliminating that exception and banning chokeholds under any circumstances.

The board will take public comments at the beginning of the meeting, which will be accessible to the public at http://city.milwaukee.gov/citychannel.

