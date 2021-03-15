Name released of Deerfield woman killed in Town of Sun Prairie crash

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Deerfield woman killed Friday in a single vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Jodi K. Schoenemann was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Its preliminary report indicates the 31-year-old died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

On Friday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported its deputies and Sun Prairie emergency crews responded around 8:15 p.m. to the scene along Ridge Road, north of Zimmerman Road.

Investigators determined Schoenemann was heading west on Ridge Road when her car went off the road and struck several trees.

The medical examiner’s office noted additional testing is underway and her death remains under investigation by its agency and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

