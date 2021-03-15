Advertisement

Name released of Deerfield woman killed in Town of Sun Prairie crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Deerfield woman killed Friday in a single vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Jodi K. Schoenemann was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Its preliminary report indicates the 31-year-old died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

On Friday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported its deputies and Sun Prairie emergency crews responded around 8:15 p.m. to the scene along Ridge Road, north of Zimmerman Road.

Investigators determined Schoenemann was heading west on Ridge Road when her car went off the road and struck several trees.

The medical examiner’s office noted additional testing is underway and her death remains under investigation by its agency and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Janesville declares snow emergency ahead of Monday’s storm
Local online scam cons couple out of $1,000
Madison Police warn residents about recent online scams
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of southern Wisconsin today.
Accumulating Snow Expected Today
One local couple was scammed out of $1,000 in February.
Madison Police warn residents of recent online scams