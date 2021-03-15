VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Is the vaccine free?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, questions are coming in from people hoping to be prepared for their appointment. The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers about the patient cost of the vaccine. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

We hear often that the vaccine is free yet everyone I know who has gotten a Covid vaccine shot has been asked to supply medical and prescription drug insurance information. Why is that information being asked for if not to pay for the vaccine?

ANSWER: The vaccine is free to all Wisconsinites, regardless of insurance. Vaccine providers may bill your insurance an administration fee but you will not have to pay anything.

How long will it take for breastfed babies to benefit from the vaccine after their mothers are vaccinated? Will babies born to mothers who were vaccinated be protected from birth?

ANSWER: Mo Kharbat, SSM Health’s VP of Pharmacy services says there is not enough data available to comment on the protections the vaccines offer a new born baby but that evidence shows the vaccine will protect pregnant women and nursing mothers. “We know some COVID antibodies can be transmitted in breast milk but we don’t know if protection is offered to a newly born child,” he said.

