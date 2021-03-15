Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Is the vaccine free?

By Tajma Hall
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, questions are coming in from people hoping to be prepared for their appointment. The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers about the patient cost of the vaccine. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

ANSWER: The vaccine is free to all Wisconsinites, regardless of insurance. Vaccine providers may bill your insurance an administration fee but you will not have to pay anything.

ANSWER: Mo Kharbat, SSM Health’s VP of Pharmacy services says there is not enough data available to comment on the protections the vaccines offer a new born baby but that evidence shows the vaccine will protect pregnant women and nursing mothers. “We know some COVID antibodies can be transmitted in breast milk but we don’t know if protection is offered to a newly born child,” he said.

