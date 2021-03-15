Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for her role in 2018 death of a 7-year-old Wisconsin boy who was allegedly beaten, forced to carry around a heavy log and was buried in the snow.

Tina McKeever-Hauschultz pleaded guilty earlier for failing to prevent bodily harm in the death of Ethan Hauschultz, of Newton.

Authorities say Ethan Hauschulz died of hypothermia and blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen. Fifty-year-old Timothy Hauschultz and 17-year-old Damian Hauschultz are also charged in the case.

Timothy Hauschultz, Damian’s father, Tina’s husband and the great-uncle of Ethan, faces eight charges, including felony murder.

Damian Hauschultz’s charges include reckless homicide for allegedly supervising Ethan’s punishment.

