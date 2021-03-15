Advertisement

Yo-Yo Ma serenades newly-vaccinated at inoculation clinic

Yo-Yo Ma offered a susprise performance in an observation area after receiving the COVID-19...
Yo-Yo Ma offered a susprise performance in an observation area after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.(Berkshire Community College)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Newly vaccinated Massachusetts residents were treated to a mini concert over the weekend when famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma brought out his instrument after getting his second coronavirus shot.

A masked-up Ma took a seat along the wall of the observation area Saturday at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield and played for about 15 minutes to applause from the other attendees. Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative told The Berkshire Eagle that the renowned musician “wanted to give something back.”

The quick concert came exactly one year after he started posting recordings of himself using the hashtag #SongsOfComfort on social media during the early days of the pandemic.

