Caufield’s OT game-winner sends Badgers to Big Ten Championship game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All season Cole Caufield has been adding moment after moment to his Hobey Baker Award case and Monday night after Penn State, the Badgers sophomore has his biggest yet.

WIth Wisconsin and Penn State tied at three in overtime of the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, Ty Emberson got control of a Penn State turnover and shuffled the puck ahead to the nation’s leading scorer in Cole Caufield who did the rest in open ice to give Wisconsin a 4-3 overtime vicotry.

COLE CAUFIELD. GAME WINNER. #Badgers defeat Penn State 4-3 in OT to move on in the Big Ten tournament. pic.twitter.com/sMEHgFbzB4 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 15, 2021

It was Caufield’s second goal of the game as he scored a power-play goal in the last five minutes of regulation to tie things up at three.

Robbie Beydoun held it down in the net for Wisconsin with 43 saves

Caufield’s 27 goals lead the nation by nine as today was his seventh consecutive multi-point game.

The Badgers will face Minnesota in the Big Ten Championship game Tuesday night at 7 CT. The Badgers are 3-1 against Minnesota this year, outscoring the Gophers 18-8 in their four total meetings.

