Chief: Madison’s plan to end furloughs doesn’t apply to MPD officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers will still be required to take time off this year despite Monday’s announcement by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway that the city would scrap its plans for mandatory furloughs.

In a statement Tuesday, MPD Chief Shon Barnes explained every commissioned officer will be required to take four unpaid days off during the coming year. The department plans to space out the furloughs so officers will be told to stay home once per quarter.

According to Barnes, the furloughs are part of a million-dollar cut to the police department’s 2021 budget. He noted those unpaid absences will cover most of that amount.

Every officer has already taken one of the mandatory furlough days, Barnes said, adding “we are hopeful that the remaining furlough dates will be canceled by city staff.”

To make up for the rest of the budget cut, the police department is also holding open several vacant civilian positions for the rest of the year.

When announcing the plan to end mandatory furloughs Monday, the city offered no indication that they would continue for any agency.

“With federal aid on the way, my top priority is to make sure there are no further reductions in the critical services our residents depend on,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

She credited the passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package for the city’s ability to end the furlough program, saying Madison city leaders expect to receive approximately $50 million in federal dollars over the next two years.

NBC15 reached out to the City shortly after receiving Barnes’ statement and will update this story with any response.

