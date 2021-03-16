Construction starts next week on US 14 from Oregon to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction will resume next week on US Highway 14 from Oregon to Madison, with one ramp expected to close for three months.

Road crews will start construction on Monday, March 22 in order to replace the US 14 westbound bridge over Byrne Road, according to a news release. Crews will also replace bridge decks at the McCoy Road bridges, as well as install a cable guardrail along the segment of US 14 from Netherwood Road to Byrne Road.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reports US 14 will be open to at least one lane of traffic in each direction using crossovers.

Byrne Road will be closed under US 14 starting this Wednesday through mid-June. WisDOT also notes the County MM ramp to US 14 westbound will be closed starting Monday, March 22 until mid-June.

The department warned drivers must use alternate routes using these closures, should anticipate construction activities and should reduce their speed in work zones.

The project is expected to cost $6.7 million and will be completed this November.

