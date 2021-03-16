Advertisement

Dentists could join ranks of vaccinators in Wisconsin

A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dentists could soon be joining the ranks of vaccinators in Wisconsin as vaccine supply is expected to increase and everyone becomes eligible starting in May.

The state Legislature was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill that would allow dentists to administer the vaccine as well as the flu shot, once they undergo eight hours of training.

About 20 states have expanded who can administer the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the effort to speed vaccinations to slow the spready of the virus.

As of Monday, 23.1% of people in Wisconsin had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

