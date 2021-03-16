Advertisement

Dreary Midweek Ahead

Rain & Snow Showers Return
Next Weathermaker
Next Weathermaker(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The gloomy stretch of weather continues through the middle of the week. Cloudy skies remain tonight with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s.

Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday morning and it will bring a mix of rain and snow showers. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. With temperatures above freezing, snow accumulations will be limited but not to say a few places won’t get a quick covering. Mixed precipitation chances stick around Wednesday night into Thursday as gusty winds start to move in.

Active weather pushes out Thursday night into Friday and it will start a beautiful stretch of weather into the weekend. With plentiful sunshine, highs will get into the upper 40s Friday, lower 50s Saturday, and upper 50s Sunday. Highs around 60 can be expected by Monday ahead of our next weathermaker, which will bring a good chance of rain.

Right now, Monday and Tuesday are looking wet with periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Strong and severe thunderstorms are expected over the lower Mississippi Valley tomorrow. There...
Mild Temperatures Through the Rest of the Week
Wintry mix
Freezing Drizzle Tonight
Fire Station 14 at Sunrise
SLIDESHOW: Monday's Fiery Sunrise
Snowfall Forecast - Monday
ALERT DAY - Round of heavy, wet slushy snow Monday