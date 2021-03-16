Dreary Midweek Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The gloomy stretch of weather continues through the middle of the week. Cloudy skies remain tonight with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s.

Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday morning and it will bring a mix of rain and snow showers. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. With temperatures above freezing, snow accumulations will be limited but not to say a few places won’t get a quick covering. Mixed precipitation chances stick around Wednesday night into Thursday as gusty winds start to move in.

Active weather pushes out Thursday night into Friday and it will start a beautiful stretch of weather into the weekend. With plentiful sunshine, highs will get into the upper 40s Friday, lower 50s Saturday, and upper 50s Sunday. Highs around 60 can be expected by Monday ahead of our next weathermaker, which will bring a good chance of rain.

Right now, Monday and Tuesday are looking wet with periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms.

