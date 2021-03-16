Eligibility date for millions with preexisting conditions moved to next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Wisconsin residents are about to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine a little sooner.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced those with preexisting conditions who were expected to be able to receive the vaccine late this month can now get their first dose a week earlier, on Monday, March 22.

“Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line and sooner and get us back to our Wisconsin way of life,” Evers said, while complimenting the job the state’s vaccinators have been doing so far.

More than two million people are expected to be added to the list of people in Wisconsin who are eligible when it expands on Tuesday.

The Dept. of Health Services has announced that the people with the following preexisting will be eligible:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Additionally, DHS expanded its eligibility list to include members of the clergy and restaurant workers. Both groups can get vaccinated immediately.

