Four displaced after Madison apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were displaced Tuesday morning following a fire at a Madison apartment complex.

A resident called the Madison Fire Department around 4:30 a.m. about a fire in the 1500 block of Troy Drive apartment. According to an incident report, all occupants were able to evacuate from the building without injuries, despite thick smoke.

Residents pulled the fire alarm in the building in order to let other neighbors know they should evacuate.

Firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later and reported heavy smoke once they entered the building. Crews were able to locate the fire, put it out and confirm the fire had not spread into the walls or ceilings.

The department’s Fire Investigation Team was also at the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which was not noted in the report.

The American Red Cross is working with those who are displaced.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.