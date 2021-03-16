Advertisement

Four displaced after Madison apartment fire

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were displaced Tuesday morning following a fire at a Madison apartment complex.

A resident called the Madison Fire Department around 4:30 a.m. about a fire in the 1500 block of Troy Drive apartment. According to an incident report, all occupants were able to evacuate from the building without injuries, despite thick smoke.

Residents pulled the fire alarm in the building in order to let other neighbors know they should evacuate.

Firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later and reported heavy smoke once they entered the building. Crews were able to locate the fire, put it out and confirm the fire had not spread into the walls or ceilings.

The department’s Fire Investigation Team was also at the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which was not noted in the report.

The American Red Cross is working with those who are displaced.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Child cybercrime
Rock Co. man accused of 50 counts related to child pornography
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Tiah Miegs
Reward offered for missing Madison girl as candlelight vigil planned for Tuesday night
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be stored at extremely cold temperatures, and the...
Pleasant Prairie facility to be able to ship Pfizer vaccine nationwide