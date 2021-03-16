Advertisement

Foxconn mulls making electric vehicles at Wisconsin plant

The decision, which will be finalized before July 1.
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16,...
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, that the decision will be between whether to go to Mexico or the U.S. for manufacturing electric vehicles.

He said the decision, which will be finalized before July 1, will hinge on business, not politics.

Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

State estimates $1.4 billion in relief funding for schools
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Strong and severe thunderstorms are expected over the lower Mississippi Valley tomorrow. There...
Mild Temperatures Through the Rest of the Week
WAUNAKEE 10 P VOSOT
Waunakee girl’s volleyball off to hot start