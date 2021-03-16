Freezing Drizzle Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Snow pushes out for the overnight hours, but nor before leaving a couple of fresh inches behind. While the snow may be done with, our problems aren’t just yet. Freezing drizzle will hang around through early Tuesday morning. That along with temperatures below freezing mean slick spots will continue to be a concern through early Tuesday.

The blast of wintry weather doesn’t stick around long as highs Tuesday are right back to the lower 40s, just don’t expect a lot of sunshine. Another quick moving disturbance will make a glancing blow Wednesday and Thursday. This may bring a passing rain or snow shower, although the more organized precipitation will likely stay south. Most snow will me melted off by the middle of the week.

Spring-like conditions return for the weekend with highs back to the 50s along with plenty of sunshine. Highs by early next week will approach 60 degrees! It will also bring another chance of rain showers.

