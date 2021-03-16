Advertisement

Giannis has 3rd straight triple-double, Bucks beat Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his third consecutive triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Washington Wizards 133-122 for their fourth consecutive victory.

The Bucks pulled away late after letting a 26-point third-quarter lead slip to five midway through the fourth.

When the Wizards got within seven in the final minutes, Antetokounmpo scored the next four points to make it a double-digit game again.

Antetokounmpo combined for 64 points, 26 rebounds and 21 assists in the two-game series at Washington that Milwaukee swept. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 37 points after sitting out Saturday to rest a sore left knee.

