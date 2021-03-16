Advertisement

Gompers Elementary staff excited to return to in-person learning

Class starts at 8:40 a.m.
Gompers
Gompers(NBC 15)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The return to in-person learning continues across the Madison area, as 1st and 2nd-grade heads back to the classroom Tuesday.

At Gompers Elementary School, on the East Side of Madison, the teachers and facility are excited to welcome students back into the classroom after a year of virtual learning.

“Atmosphere is very excited, been a lot of moving pieces, but overall teachers are in this career because they love to be with these little humans,” said 1st grade teachr Meghan Hickey. “To see their eyes light up and see them have these light bulb moments when they are learning.”

Students will ride separately unless sitting with a sibling. Students will be met with signs and directions across the school to socially distance, wear face coverings and wash hands. Doors are coordinated to signal the flow of traffic.

One of the big challenges after a year of virtual learning is making sure each student is up to speed. While some students excelled in learning virtually, others struggled to keep up, which means teachers’ first task is getting their classrooms on the same page.

“It’s definitely a daunting task, but it always is, so we will do our best as we always do,” said Hickey. “We have a great team and a great system of support, same as we do any year, so this year will just be that, times a little extra.”

Teachers will stay busy in the return, but the staff’s mood is nervous excitement at the prospect of Gompers classrooms finally hosting students once again.

“I’m excited; it’s been a lot of hard work and welcoming kids back in face to face,” said Principal Jackie Smith.

The school day starts at 8:40 a.m. and goes until 3:57 p.m. Smith says that a little over 30 students in 4k-2nd are continuing with virtual learning, but most of those students will make a return after Spring Break.

