Investigators trying to identify three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing

Investigators add they are not considered suspects
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at Devil's Lake State Park, in October, asking if anyone recognizes them.(Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a picture of three individuals who investigators have identified as possible witnesses in the October killing at Devil’s Lake State Park.

In its Facebook post asking for help identifying them, the Sheriff’s Office states plainly that the trio are only considered potential witnesses and are not considered suspects.

In the ongoing investigation into the Homicide that occurred at Devils Lake State Park on October 14th, 2020, we are...

Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

According to the Sheriff’s Office, John Craig Schmutzer’s body was found on October 14 near the Grottos on the south side of the park, outside of Baraboo. An autopsy determined the 24-year-old died as the result of a stabbing.

John Craig Schmutzer, 24
John Craig Schmutzer, 24(Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

A day after the stabbing, investigators released a description of the suspect, saying he stands between 5′10″ and six feet tall. At the time, the suspect was wearing a dark head covering and a dark face covering.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Office indicated people had been taking photos of the scenery in the park around the time of the Schmutzer’s death. They asked anyone with pictures from that day to contact authorities.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office's map showing where the victim's body was discovered on...
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office's map showing where the victim's body was discovered on Wednesday, October 15, 2020.(Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who recognizes the three individuals in the picture is asked to call Sauk Co. Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285).

