Advertisement

Johnson rules out run for Wisconsin governor in 2022

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Johnson downplayed the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month, saying on conservative talk radio Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 that it “didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me.”(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Tuesday he has ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor in 2022, but he remains undecided about whether to seek a third term in the Senate.

Johnson floated the possibility of a run for governor back in 2019 when he was asked about it and responded “Never say never.”

But he told conservative talk radio show host Vicki McKenna on Tuesday that “if I run for anything, it’s not going to be for governor.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin’s Caufield wins Big Ten Player of the Year; Granato wins Coach of the Year
.
Chief: Madison’s plan to end furloughs doesn’t apply to MPD officers
Milwaukee Co. judge arrested on child porn allegations
Assembly passes prescription drugs, health insurance bills