Man stabbed during online hookup gone wrong in Calumet County, Wis.

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who believed he was meeting a female he met online was stabbed at a rural farm in Calumet County, Wisconsin, Monday.

On March 15, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was asked to check the welfare of a man who was believed to be in danger at a home in Hilbert.

Deputies traveled to the home and spoke with a man who denied any problems. That’s went a second man emerged from a basement. He had blood on his pants and a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a Neenah hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was not identified.

Deputies learned the victim was from Columbia County. He said he had been talking with someone online who he believed to be a female. He agreed to meet this female at a farm in a rural area. He arrived at the farm and was approached by some people. The victim believed they were police officers. He was taken at gunpoint to a vehicle where he was stabbed.

The suspects drove the victim to a home in Hilbert. He was held there until deputies arrived.

Two people were taken into custody. One suspect was identified as Juan Pablo Cruz, 30. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is being held at the Calumet County Jail.

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in Brillion. That suspect’s name was not released.

Investigators are referring charges of Reckless Endangering Safety, Kidnapping, Robbery, and Impersonating a Police Officer.

