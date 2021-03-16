Meriter and nurses resume talks aimed at avoiding a strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health – Meriter and its nurses are heading back to the bargaining table in the coming days in hopes of averting a possible strike, which could happen as soon as next week.

The health system announced Tuesday hospital officials will sit down with representatives from the SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, to work on a new contract. Like the prior round of negotiations between Meriter and the nurses, a federal mediator is scheduled to join the sessions.

“We are hopeful for productive discussions this week, so we can reach agreement on a new contract,” the hospital said.

Hospital officials said they expect to receive a counteroffer to Meriter’s most recent proposal. Over the weekend, the hospital released what it considered some of the highlights of their offer, including pay hikes and support for work-related injuries.

“We continue to provide nurses with competitive benefits that support a work-life balance, like a robust wellness program and up to 7 weeks of vacation annually for longtime nurses,” it continued.

SEIU has repeatedly stated the nurses are trying to find a compromise that will give them a voice in decision making, won’t require them to use vacation days when they need to call in sick, and provide better compensation for nurses who cover extra shifts, among other demands.

A news conference, which included local representatives, was scheduled for Tuesday at the state capital.

One of the nurses at the event compared the stress felt by nurses through the COVID-19 to the PTSD he suffered during his time in the military and argued that one of the most important issues for the nurses is time off.

“Nurses heal each other,” he said. “Now we need the time and support to heal ourselves.”

Last Tuesday, the nurses overwhelmingly approved striking if the negotiations failed. Following the notification of UnityPoint Health – Meriter they could hit the picket line as soon as March 24.

According to SEIU, it represents more than 800 registered nurses at Meriter.

