Middleton-Cross Plains Area School Board votes to increase in person learning for grades Pre K-4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District (MCPSD) School Board voted unanimously to increase in-person learning for grades PreK-4 from two days a week to four days a week Monday night during an emergency meeting.

Students will begin attending school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday starting April 19.

District officials reported their recommendations for the start date were based on people traveling for spring break and needing to quarantine.

“We want kids back in our building as quickly as possible and as safely as possible,” MCPSD Superintendent Dana Monogue said.

School officials said this move to in-person learning will benefit students and continue to focus on supporting teachers with both in-person and virtual learning.

“The best thing for kids is getting them back in the school, we just need to figure out how to do it,” one board member said.

School Board members also discussed the potential for increasing in person learning for grades 5-12.

It was not clear whether they will vote on this issue during next week’s meeting, but they will hear more information on a possible timeline for bringing middle school and high school students back for more in-person days.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.