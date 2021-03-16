Advertisement

Mild Temperatures Through the Rest of the Week

Highs Return to the 50s and 60s by the Weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our mid-March snow storm has moved off to the east and weakened. It has left a broad range of snow totals over southern Wisconsin. Anywhere from one to six inches of snow has been reported with the higher totals over southwest Wisconsin.

Clouds are expected to hang around for a good deal of your Tuesday with a little sun possible this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid-40s with light wind through the day.

A stronger area of low pressure will pass by to the south On Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected to bring widespread rain to the mid-Mississippi Valley through the middle of the week. Severe thunderstorms will also be a strong possibility tomorrow over the lower Mississippi Valley. The Storms Prediction Center have this area under a Moderate Risk for severe thunderstorms.

Strong and severe thunderstorms are expected over the lower Mississippi Valley tomorrow. There is a Moderate Risk for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.(wmtv weather)

After Thursday, lots of sunshine is expected around here. We will have mostly sunny skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be milder as well with highs Friday in the upper 40s; Saturday in the low to mid-50s, and Sunday near 60.

Mild temperatures are expected through the week and into next week. Highs by Sunday will reach 60 degrees.(wmtv weather)

