Milwaukee Co. judge arrested on child porn allegations

(ap newsroom)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee Co. circuit court judge faces potential child pornography charges following an investigation into multiple uploads through a messaging app that were allegedly linked back to him.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Brett Blomme, who maintains a home in Dane Co. as well as Milwaukee Co., was arrested on a count of possession of child pornography, with an official charge expected to be filed Wednesday.

The investigation which led to the 38-year-old Blomme’s arrest began after Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation special agents received word that multiple uploads of child pornography were sent in October and November 2020 using the Kik messaging app.

The Dept. of Justice states the agents were able to trace the images back to Blomme and based on their records search warrants were issued for his homes, vehicle, and judge’s chambers. The state agency did not state what they may have recovered from their searches.

The DOJ credited the Milwaukee Co. District Attorney’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies with assisting in its investigation.

