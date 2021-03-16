Reward offered for missing Madison girl as candlelight vigil planned for Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a missing teen who was last seen Thursday leaving Wisconsin Heights High School.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tiah Meigs hasn’t been seen since 3:15 p.m. that day when she got into a car with someone she knew and they left the Mazomanie high school. Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson tweeted a missing poster that indicated they were in a blue Toyota rental car, with the license plate number ALK 2618.

The 15-year-old was known to be in the Camden Rd. area, in Madison, later that day, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Johnson’s tweet, which went out around 11:30 a.m., that a $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who returns Tiah to the Boys and Girls Clubs within 72 hours.

“I talked to her mother and she really need(s) the support of the community,” he wrote. “This is heart breaking and we need to find this young lady ASAP.”

$5,000 Cash Reward: Any person that returns Tiah home safely to the Boys & Girls Clubs within 72 hours the Club will offer an award. I talked to her mother and she really need the support of our community. This is heart breaking and we need to find this young lady ASAP. pic.twitter.com/pvmdahEYLU — Michael Johnson (@MJohnsonCEO) March 16, 2021

The Sheriff’s Office has said Miegs knows people around Camden Road as well as in Black Earth. She may also have ties in Sun Prairie.

Anyone who sees is asked to call Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345 immediately. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they should call the Dane County Tipline at 608-284-6900.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

A candlelight vigil has been organized for Tuesday night at the state capitol to try to bring attention to Tiah’s disappearance and to show support for her family.

Attendees are asked to wear red, Tiah’s favorite color.

“We have to bring this baby home safe!!” a Facebook event for the vigil read.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, nearly 200 people have responded to the event, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

