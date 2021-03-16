Advertisement

Rock Co. man accused of 50 counts including child pornography, child sex crimes

Child cybercrime
Child cybercrime(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FULTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock County man was accused of 50 counts of crimes related to child pornography following a search of his residence by officers Tuesday.

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau members issued a search warrant on the 1800 block of West Emerald Terrace residence in the Town of Fulton for evidence in violation of Crimes Against Children, according to a news release.

The investigation lead to authorities arresting Noah W. Eisele and taking him to the Rock County Jail.

The 34-year-old was accused of 18 counts of possession of child pornography, 10 counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and 10 counts of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity. Eisele was also charged with 10 alleged counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child- distribution.

Eisele’s initial court appearance will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Tiah Miegs
Reward offered for missing Madison girl as candlelight vigil planned for Tuesday night
Four displaced after Madison apartment fire
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be stored at extremely cold temperatures, and the...
Pleasant Prairie facility to be able to ship Pfizer vaccine nationwide