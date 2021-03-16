Snow moves out as southern Wisconsin braces for freezing rain

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-season winter storm hit Wisconsin Monday, first moving through the southwestern corner of the state. The snow moved out of Grant County by late afternoon, but cleanup continued into the evening as crews braced for a one-two punch with freezing rain on the way.

“I was honestly hoping it would melt,” said Tyler Ernst, who was out plowing Monday evening.

Ernst spent the evening clearing Platteville’s side streets and parking lots of the few inches of snow deposited by the day’s winter storm.

“It was kind of nice being able to get out of the shop and whatnot,” Ernst admitted.

Ernst works for J & N Stone, a landscaping and excavating company in Grant County. Snow in March is not a surprise, but the recent stretch of warm weather had him thinking spring had arrived.

“Honestly, we started getting ready to be putting away all our plowing stuff,” he explained.

Grant County officials said the slushy, wet snow caught drivers by surprise too.

“They have to get used to it all again,” said county highway commissioner Dave Lambert, continuing, “There were many slide offs or semis that were stuck or just stopped in the middle of the road, couldn’t get up a hill.”

Lambert said the Grant County Highway Department sent 25 plows out in the morning and kept those crews out most of the day, keeping high-traffic state and county highways clean.

The City of Platteville had just one crew out on the roads in the evening, but the city will send all its crews back out Tuesday morning to finish cleaning up residential roads.

After the snow moved out, the focus shifted to salting roadways and potentially dangerous intersections to prevent icy conditions from freezing rain.

“Even if it’s a residential neighborhood, if there’s a hill, we need to make sure that that’s salted,” said City of Platteville Public Works Director Howard Crofoot.

The winter weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week, so officials are not expecting road conditions to stay slick for very long. However, in southern Wisconsin, they will keep their winter equipment ready to go until at least mid-April.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.