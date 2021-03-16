Advertisement

State estimates $1.4 billion in relief funding for schools

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction estimates the state will receive about $1.4 billion to distribute to schools from the latest federal coronavirus relief package.

DPI expects this round of funding to be double the amount in relief funds allocated in December.

Precise allocations to each state are still being finalized.

The federal bill allows DPI to hold on to a percentage of the federal funds, and requires 5 percent be spent on learning loss and 1 percent be spent on each summer school and afterschool programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16,...
Foxconn mulls making electric vehicles at Wisconsin plant
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Strong and severe thunderstorms are expected over the lower Mississippi Valley tomorrow. There...
Mild Temperatures Through the Rest of the Week
WAUNAKEE 10 P VOSOT
Waunakee girl’s volleyball off to hot start