Advertisement

State Lawmakers show support for UnityPoint Meriter Nurses

By Nikki Medanovic
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

State lawmakers stood on the steps of the Capitol with UnityPoint Health-Meriter Nurses who are negotiating working conditions. The nurses announced on March 13th that they are prepared to strike, if necessary, starting March 24th.

Lawmakers at the event included Senators Melissa Agard and Kelda Roys and representatives Francesca Hong and Lisa Subeck.

Last at the bargaining table on March 4th, nurses stressed a main concern was about Paid Time Off.

“Many nurses had to use their own time, earned time, because we got sick or had to quarantine during COVID. So, we can’t take a break to recover, we have no time left,” said Carol Lemke, nurse at UnityPoint Meriter.

Lawmakers voiced their support for the nurses, saying that nurses came through for their community through the pandemic; they call on Meriter to “pay them, now.”

Senator Melissa Agard said, “The fact is, you cannot talk about nurses are health care heroes, and then treat them as less than such.”

Meriter spokesperson Leah Huibregtse released a statement shortly after the conference saying “Meriter remains committed to reaching a new contract with SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, which represents its hospital nurses, and looks forward to returning to the bargaining table.”

Meriter waits for a counteroffer to their latest offer on March 4th.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
How BMI factors into vaccine eligibility
How BMI factors into your vaccine eligibility
Authorities investigate after two found dead during welfare check
Authorities investigate after two found dead during welfare check
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and...
Wisconsin Senate approves Limbaugh resolution, Dems object