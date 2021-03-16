State Lawmakers show support for UnityPoint Meriter Nurses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

State lawmakers stood on the steps of the Capitol with UnityPoint Health-Meriter Nurses who are negotiating working conditions. The nurses announced on March 13th that they are prepared to strike, if necessary, starting March 24th.

Lawmakers at the event included Senators Melissa Agard and Kelda Roys and representatives Francesca Hong and Lisa Subeck.

Last at the bargaining table on March 4th, nurses stressed a main concern was about Paid Time Off.

“Many nurses had to use their own time, earned time, because we got sick or had to quarantine during COVID. So, we can’t take a break to recover, we have no time left,” said Carol Lemke, nurse at UnityPoint Meriter.

Lawmakers voiced their support for the nurses, saying that nurses came through for their community through the pandemic; they call on Meriter to “pay them, now.”

Senator Melissa Agard said, “The fact is, you cannot talk about nurses are health care heroes, and then treat them as less than such.”

Meriter spokesperson Leah Huibregtse released a statement shortly after the conference saying “Meriter remains committed to reaching a new contract with SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, which represents its hospital nurses, and looks forward to returning to the bargaining table.”

Meriter waits for a counteroffer to their latest offer on March 4th.

