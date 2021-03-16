Advertisement

Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LYNDON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead Monday afternoon in Lyndon Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman when they responded around 2:15 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

Authorities did not release either of their names, pending notification of the family, nor did they say how the pair died.

A 24-year-old man who lives in the home, Felix Rivera-Medina, were arrested in Eau Claire and is being held on a felony parole warrant. Twenty-three-year-old Makaela Decorah was also taken in custody in Eau Claire and is being held on a felony drug warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate anyone has been arrested for the two individuals’ deaths.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, their deaths are being investigated by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, the State Crime Lab, and the Juneau Co. Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

State estimates $1.4 billion in relief funding for schools
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16,...
Foxconn mulls making electric vehicles at Wisconsin plant
Gompers
Gompers Elementary staff excited to return to in-person learning
Strong and severe thunderstorms are expected over the lower Mississippi Valley tomorrow. There...
Mild Temperatures Through the Rest of the Week