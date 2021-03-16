Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon

TOWN OF LYNDON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead Monday afternoon in Lyndon Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman when they responded around 2:15 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

Authorities did not release either of their names, pending notification of the family, nor did they say how the pair died.

A 24-year-old man who lives in the home, Felix Rivera-Medina, were arrested in Eau Claire and is being held on a felony parole warrant. Twenty-three-year-old Makaela Decorah was also taken in custody in Eau Claire and is being held on a felony drug warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate anyone has been arrested for the two individuals’ deaths.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, their deaths are being investigated by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, the State Crime Lab, and the Juneau Co. Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.