Advertisement

Two suspects accused of Middleton apartment complex burglary

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects were accused of burglary Tuesday after allegedly stealing light fixtures and decorations from a Middleton apartment complex lobby last month.

According to the Middleton Police Dept., officers received multiple tips from citizens and other law enforcement agencies, leading to the identity of the suspects.

Middleton PD detectives accused Jared N. Stoltz of burglary charges and Kiara A. Jessick of party to crime of burglary. Both charges were referred to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities initially reported the incident on Feb. 16, saying the suspects took the items from the complex’s lobby bathroom around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 7600 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Officers were able to pull pictures from surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin’s Caufield wins Big Ten Player of the Year; Granato wins Coach of the Year
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Johnson rules out run for Wisconsin governor in 2022
.
Chief: Madison’s plan to end furloughs doesn’t apply to MPD officers
Milwaukee Co. judge arrested on child porn allegations
Assembly passes prescription drugs, health insurance bills