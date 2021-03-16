Two suspects accused of Middleton apartment complex burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects were accused of burglary Tuesday after allegedly stealing light fixtures and decorations from a Middleton apartment complex lobby last month.

According to the Middleton Police Dept., officers received multiple tips from citizens and other law enforcement agencies, leading to the identity of the suspects.

Middleton PD detectives accused Jared N. Stoltz of burglary charges and Kiara A. Jessick of party to crime of burglary. Both charges were referred to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities initially reported the incident on Feb. 16, saying the suspects took the items from the complex’s lobby bathroom around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 7600 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Officers were able to pull pictures from surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle.

