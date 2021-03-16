Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: I’m fully vaccinated. Can I stop wearing a mask?

Declining COVID-19 numbers in the Grand Forks area could lead to the mask mandate ending today....
Declining COVID-19 numbers in the Grand Forks area could lead to the mask mandate ending today. Today marks 14 days of very low numbers.(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What happens after you get the shot? Are you in the clear to take off your mask around others? UW-Health officials say not yet. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Dr. Jeff Pothof says unless you’re fully vaccinated and around others who are also fully vaccinated, you should taking precautions.

A person is not considered fully vaccinated until 14 days after receiving their last dose..

Dr. Pothof says when in public, you should continue wearing a mask regardless of if you’ve been vaccinated or not. He says as people continue to get vaccinated, carrying on pubic health measures will get us out of the pandemic faster.

“Vaccines are the best tool we have to get us out of this mess, but the public health measures we all know about will help accelerate this process and hasten the end of this pandemic, especially wearing a mask,” Pothof said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Since May of last year, the spread of the coronavirus in Pennington County has been considered...
VACCINE TEAM Q&A: What happens if I can’t get my 2nd dose in time?
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Should you keep distancing & wearing a mask after getting vaccinated
VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Should you keep distancing & wearing a mask after getting vaccinated
Dentists approved to administer COVID-19 vaccine under bill