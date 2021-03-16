VACCINE TEAM Q&A: I’m fully vaccinated. Can I stop wearing a mask?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What happens after you get the shot? Are you in the clear to take off your mask around others? UW-Health officials say not yet. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Dr. Jeff Pothof says unless you’re fully vaccinated and around others who are also fully vaccinated, you should taking precautions.

A person is not considered fully vaccinated until 14 days after receiving their last dose..

Dr. Pothof says when in public, you should continue wearing a mask regardless of if you’ve been vaccinated or not. He says as people continue to get vaccinated, carrying on pubic health measures will get us out of the pandemic faster.

“Vaccines are the best tool we have to get us out of this mess, but the public health measures we all know about will help accelerate this process and hasten the end of this pandemic, especially wearing a mask,” Pothof said.

