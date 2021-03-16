VACCINE TEAM Q&A: What happens if I can’t get my 2nd dose in time?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several viewers wrote into the NBC15 Vaccine Team, concerned about the timeline between doses. What happens if there’s a delay from dose one to dose two? Our team took those questions to local health officials. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

I received my first shot, now there is no vaccine for my second shot that is due this week. How long can I wait? Will I have to receive both shots again if it takes too long to get my second shot?

I am able to get the 1st vaccine but am unable to get the 2nd dose at the 28 day. CDC states that you have up to 12 weeks after 1st dose to get the 2nd dose is this true?

ANSWER: You should complete your vaccination series in the allotted time suggested but if there is a delay, there’s no evidence that shows this would be a cause for alarm. Still, its recommended you get that second shot from the original provider as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.