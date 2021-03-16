Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: What happens if I can’t get my 2nd dose in time?

By Tajma Hall
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several viewers wrote into the NBC15 Vaccine Team, concerned about the timeline between doses. What happens if there’s a delay from dose one to dose two? Our team took those questions to local health officials. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

ANSWER: You should complete your vaccination series in the allotted time suggested but if there is a delay, there’s no evidence that shows this would be a cause for alarm. Still, its recommended you get that second shot from the original provider as soon as possible.

