VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Why are open appointments in Dane Co. limited through state registry?

By Tajma Hall
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers about vaccine appointments. The DHS online appointment registry provides limited options for vaccine appointments in Dane County. Many people report only seeing options in Janesville or Wauwatosa. We asked Dane Co. public health officials why. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

With more people becoming eligible for the vaccine, the search for an appointment has intensified.

Tess Ellens, Immunization Coordinator for Public Health Madison Dane County says right now Dane County is not live with the statewide registry.

“We’re working with them to pilot it this week and next so that’s why some folks might be having a hard time getting an appointment. It’s because we don’t quite have that capability open to us in Dane County yet.,” said Ellens.

She says the rollout for the vaccine registry is slow and steady because officials don’t want to overwhelm the system.

DHS says more vaccine providers will be added to the registry in the coming weeks and months.

