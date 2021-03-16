Advertisement

Waunakee girl’s volleyball off to hot start

By George Balekji
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At the midway point of the alternate fall girl’s volleyball season, Waunakee is off to a 3-1 start.

Led by nine seniors, head coach Anne Denkert credits that experience to their success in an odd and abbreviated eight week season.

“There’s a lot of years they’ve spent in the program. You know they’ve been coming to my camp since they were little third graders. And now it’s their time to shine and run out there in the uniform and be on center court.” the 20th year Warriors head coach said.

Her senior captain and outside hitter, Grace Pierner noticed a heightened edge to the team as well.

“The sense of urgency is a lot great than it has been in years past. Especially being a senior and having sports back, you feel more of a sense to succeed.” Pierner said.

Fellow captain and outsider hitter, Chloe Larsen echoed the same sentiment.

“The Drive that we’ve had, since we’ve had to wait for so long. Just really wanting to go out there and knowing that our season is limited just having that idea in the back of our head has us feeling that every point counts.” said Larsen.

When Waunakee hosts Stoughton on Thursday, it will be their first home match of the season and first in front of their own fans.

“I think it’s just exciting to feel support from the people that they really want them to be there to support them.” Denkert said.

“I think there’s going to be something different about Thursday for sure.”

“Just being back on the homecourt and our parents can finally come watch and our new floor, we’re so excited to be the first team to actually play in here so that’s really cool.” Added Pierner.

