Wisconsin receives 265,000 more vaccines this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal government allocated over 265,000 more COVID-19 vaccines to Wisconsin Tuesday, bringing the total number ever allocated to the state to over 2.4 million, the state Dept. of Health Services reports.

DHS reports 2,406,245 have been allocated since the start of the vaccine rollout in Wisconsin. The number of vaccines the state has received over the past month have steadily increased each week, at over 200,000 more each week.

Week of March 9: 2,140,265

Week of March 2: 1,895,025

Week of Feb. 23: 1,625,875

The number of vaccine doses administered to Wisconsinites is at nearly 2 million on Tuesday, currently sitting at 1,999,314 shots. So far this week, DHS reports 28,198 shots have been given out.

Of the total state population, 21.9% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 12.6% of people have completed their vaccine series. Last week, 18.7% of the state had received one dose, while 10.5% of people were fully vaccinated.

There have been 68.9% of people ages 65 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, while 41% of residents in this age group have completed their vaccine series. In Grant, County and Dane Counties, more than 80% of people ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials have previously estimated herd immunity against COVID-19 is met at between 60-80% of residents fully vaccinated.

Total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpasses 570,000

The department confirmed 480 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in the state to 570,412. In the past month, there have been 14,080 cases added to the DHS dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases increased slightly again, up to 439.

DHS reported that three people have died Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have ever died due to the virus to 6,539.

Sixty-eight people were also admitted to Wisconsin hospitals on Tuesday, bringing the total number of hospitalization up to 215. While this is a slight increase from the previous day, it is still 41 fewer than last week.

The number of patients in the ICU remains unchanged from Monday, currently at 57.

