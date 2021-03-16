Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Caufield wins Big Ten Player of the Year; Granato wins Coach of the Year

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis)
By George Balekji
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the eighth time in program history, Wisconsin men’s hockey is the home of the conference player of the year.

After a historic season, Cole Caufield earns Big Ten Player of the Year honors, becoming the first Badger since Jamie McBain won WCHA POY in 2009. Caufield is the first Badger to win the Big Ten Player of the Year award and this comes a year after he won Freshman of the Year.

Caufield won the Big Ten scoring title with 24 goals and 43 points in 24 games played, outpacing the next closest skater by 10 goals and 10 points.

Head Coach Tony Granato won his second Big Ten Coach of the Year honor after leading the Badgers to the 2021 regular-season title, just one year after UW finished last in the conference standings.

Granato becomes the first and only Badger coach to win conference coach of the year for a second time. In his first season behind the Wisconsin’s bench in 2017 he won the award as well when he led them to 20 wins and a runner-up finish in the regular season standings along with the conference tournament.

In all, eight different Badgers took home postseason awards. They were, Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway, Linus Weissbach, Ty Pelton-Byce, Ty Emberson, Cameron Rowe, Brock Caufield and head coach Tony Granato.

