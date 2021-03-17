Advertisement

Assembly set to approve Limbaugh resolution

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and...
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Mar. 17, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans in the Assembly are set to push a resolution honoring the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The Senate approved the resolution on Tuesday on an 18-12 vote. Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley accused the GOP of introducing the resolution to “tick” Democrats off.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee, read a list of Limbaugh quotes disparaging former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. She called him a homophobe and a racist.

Johnson tried to introduce a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month but Republicans killed it.

The resolution calls Limbaugh’s voice “unforgettable” and praised him for galvanizing support for conservative policies.

Republicans have a majority in the Assembly.

