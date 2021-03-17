Assembly set to approve Limbaugh resolution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans in the Assembly are set to push a resolution honoring the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The Senate approved the resolution on Tuesday on an 18-12 vote. Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley accused the GOP of introducing the resolution to “tick” Democrats off.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee, read a list of Limbaugh quotes disparaging former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. She called him a homophobe and a racist.

Johnson tried to introduce a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month but Republicans killed it.

The resolution calls Limbaugh’s voice “unforgettable” and praised him for galvanizing support for conservative policies.

Republicans have a majority in the Assembly.

