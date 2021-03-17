Advertisement

Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Bars and restaurants could sell cocktails and glasses of wine to go under a bill up for a vote in the state Assembly.

The bipartisan measure up on Wednesday has been pushed by bar and restaurant owners since the pandemic began as another way for struggling businesses to attract customers.

Bars and restaurants also have a higher profit margin on alcohol sales than food. Under the bill, any Class B alcohol license holder could sell mixed drinks and wine by the glass to go with a “tamper-evident” seal. T

The drinks could be sold for pickup only, not delivery. More than 30 states have similar laws.

