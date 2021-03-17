Madison West Club Football struggles to fill out schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizing a team that gives Madison Metropolitan School District students an opportunity to practice and compete in football was Brad Murphy’s first challenge. Now Madison West Club Football faces its highest hurdle, putting together a full schedule.

With seven weeks laid out by the WIAA for its alternate fall season, Madison West Club Football has just two opponents scheduled to play so far. They will visit Kingdom Prep of Milwaukee on April 9 and Milton High School to close the season on May 7. That leaves five open dates for the Club team comprised of students from Madison West, East, La Follette and Memorial.

The Madison club football team is continuing to move forward & looking for games on the following dates:



March 26th

April 2nd

April 16th

April 23rd

April 30th

May 7th



They are sanctioned by the WIAA & anticipate around 40 players on roster. I can get you contact info. — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) March 3, 2021

Normally the head coach for Madison West, who was unable to play this year due to MMSD not offering football at all, Murphy has been reaching out to the Regents traditional opponents in the Big Eight conference to schedule games but hasn’t gained a yard.

“The athletic directors (in the Big Eight) that I talked to said they supported my effort and they respected it but they said at this time they weren’t going to be able to schedule games with us. Basically just based off the fact that they wanted to play school affiliated teams.” Murphy said over the phone Tuesday night.

“I just tried to explain to them that we have four schools coming together to form a team and those kids are all in the Big Eight conference.”

Madison West Club Football may not be affiliated with a school but is given permission by the WIAA to play against member teams.

With five open weeks, Murphy had hoped that his team full of Big Eight athletes would be given an opportunity to compete against the traditional programs within the conference. However, while MMSD kept delaying a decision on offering in-person sports the Athletic Directors at Sun Prairie, Verona, Middleton and Beloit Memorial are sticking with their schedules that they finalized before MWCF was created.

“Once Madison said they weren’t going to be back until April 4th we decided, ‘why don’t we do a double round-robin?’” Beloit athletic director, Joel Beard said.

The reason Murphy had hope they can schedule Sun Prairie, Middleton, Verona and Beloit was because all four programs are playing a double round-robin schedule against each other the first six weeks of the season.

The order of their games starting on March 26th are as follows:

Sun Prairie: vs Verona, vs Beloit, at Middleton, at Verona, at Beloit, vs Middleton, at Janesville Craig

Middleton: vs Beloit, at Verona, vs Sun Prairie, at Beloit, vs Verona, at Sun Prairie, vs Monona Grove

Verona: at Sun Prairie, vs Middleton, at Beloit, vs Sun Prairie, at Middleton, vs Beloit, at Janesville Parker

Beloit: at Middleton, at Sun Prairie, at Verona, vs Middleton, vs Sun Prairie, vs Verona, open week seven

Scheduling Madison West Club Football one of those three rematches would provide a new opportunity for Murphy’s club and their opponent. However, the four Big Eight programs do not plan to break the schedule they planned together while waiting for MMSD to decide on football.

“The echo across the board is that we put a schedule in place for a double round robin with the four other schools so we would ensure we had games weeks one through six.” Sun Prairie athletic director, Eric Nee said.

“That was the big thing. We had that schedule set in place prior to Madison making their decision so we knew once they made the decision we could roll the schedule out.”

“The reality is this has been a difficult situation scheduling wise constantly and the schedule has always changed.” Verona high school athletic director, Joel Zimba said.

“Our backup plan for months was always Beloit, Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona doing a round-robin to guarantee us competition.”

Zimba added that all the schools signed contracts to play each other and they wanted to honor those contracts, even if it meant two games against the same team while another team from Madison with a roster full of Big Eight athletes would not get a chance to play their normal opponents.

“Just like any schedule that we have if we send a contract to someone, we honor that contract unless something comes up. That’s the baseline of it. The round robin we created is also honoring contracts with all other schools we participate with.” Said Zimba.

“You have to keep in mind that if we were going to do that (schedule Madison West Club Football) it would displace one of the schools that we did have a contract with and now they would have to look elsewhere for a game and that would cause damage. Even though we would be filling in one game, we would be putting another school in a very difficult situation that we already had a contract with.”

Nee echoed the same sentiment, “Now if, we were to play another school or another team you know that would leave one team out.”

At a meeting among the Big Eight Conference athletic directors on March 3rd, the ADs adopted a resolution promising conference diversity, equity and inclusion:

“The Big Eight Conference is committed to providing safe and equitable environments where athletic competitions can thrive. We as a conference are committed to excellence in athletics and support for athletics, we seek to establish and maintain an inclusive culture that fosters equitable participation. We expect all parties involved in any Big Eight event to show Respect, Grace, and afford humanizing practices to support athletic competitions at all times.”

Brad Murphy feels the Big Eight athletic directors are falling short of achieving equity.

“The Big Eight conference spoke loud and clear about how they want to make an equitable environment for the kids to compete in. I can’t think of a better way to show more equity than to support our kids in this effort and make sure that they are afforded the right to play just like the Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Beloit kids.”

“It’s a tell-tale sign of when they speak about equity, they’re just saying it and they’re not actually showing it. Actions speak louder than words. If that was truly the case then they would step up and do the right thing for our kids here in Madison.”

When asked if this scheduling provides equity, Joel Zimba said that it is the priority and he’s trying to extend that as far as possible while putting Verona high school athletics first.

“Obviously equity is always the goal and we do everything we can but the reality is with the pandemic going on it’s been hard to strive for that because your priority does need to be your own communities that you work for first. I make sure, number one, I give equitable opportunity to Verona Area because that is what I was brought on to do.”

Murphy adds, “Saying they’re not willing to play our kids is hypocrisy. It’s saying you’re not ok with the Madison kids to play but you’re ok with the Verona kids to play. It’s not fair to our kids and we have to keep speaking up about it and hopefully we can get these games scheduled for our kids the way it should be done.”

Although they’re playing their normal Big Eight opponents, all games are recognized as non-conference scheduling since only four of the conference’s eight members are able to participate this fall. The four that cannot compete due to MMSD not offering football are Madison West, East, La Follette and Memorial.

Eric Nee also pointed to COVID protocols and mitigation efforts between all four schools as a reason they are staying in their round-robin format.

“Then there’s questions from the infectious mitigation side. You know when we’re playing against a Middleton or we’re playing against a Beloit or a Verona in our case or any of the schools we’re going to play, they have infectious mitigation protocols in place that we’re exchanging with the school. For example we’re playing Verona next week. I’ll send them our game day protocols. There’s a lot of paperwork that has to be filled out prior to a game. There’s just a lot from the infectious mitigation side that you know I would want answered prior to a competition and I asked that of other schools prior to when we started up.”

While not affiliated with a school, Madison West Club Football is still adhering to local health guidelines.

“We’re following exactly what Dane County health has put out there and all the Dane County orders. We’re taking COVID as serious as possible.” Murphy said.

With Madison West Club Football having five open weeks, that does give them the opportunity to step in as a last-minute opponent should any of the four schools’ competition need to cancel. Nee, Zimba and Beard all said they haven’t had that discussion yet and instead will cross that bridge should it arise.

“We’re not in a position where we’re going to need to schedule them. Right now our schedule is set to compete against the three schools and then Janesville Craig week seven.” said Nee.

“When we get to that one, we’ll figure something out.” added Joel Beard.

While Madison West Club Football can be assumed to be a “super team” as it consists of players from all four public schools in the Madison, Murphy says his turnout has just been around 40 to 50 players, with 10 to 20 of the athletes being freshman and sophomores.

Those 40 or so MWCF teammates are grateful that Milton High School, a member of the Badger conference, is giving them closure at the end of the season.

“We’ve reached out to other Badger teams and we’ll continue to do that.” Brad Murphy said.

“Milton High School is huge for us to give us that week seven game. It goes to show that if Milton is willing to afford that right for our kids to play there is no reason why these other schools shouldn’t. Especially the Big Eight Conference.”

“For a Badger school to step up and show that equity and take care of our kids that right way, but the Big Eight won’t do that? The conference that our kids belong to? That’s a travesty.”

