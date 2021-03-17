MPD search for suspect accused of attempted armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has released surveillance images Tuesday of a suspect accused of attempting to rob someone at gunpoint.

Madison PD were called to an armed robbery around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walgreens located at 5702 Raymond Road.

According to an incident report, the victim was leaving the store when the suspect approached him and allegedly demanded the victim’s wallet be given to him, while also holding a gun at the victim.

The victim was then able to run back into the store, MPD continued, and the suspect left the area on foot. No one was injured as a result of this incident and nothing was taken from the victim.

MPD described the suspect as about 18 years of age and with a smaller build. The man was last wearing a black jacket, black ski mask, black winter hat, gray sweatshirt and lighter/gray pants.

Madison Police asked anyone with information on this incident to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or leave a tip online.

