Official: Roundy’s warehouse employee kills 2 co-workers

Tactical incident at Roundy's Distribution Center
Tactical incident at Roundy's Distribution Center(Fox6 Milwaukee)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A worker shot and killed two colleagues at a supermarket distribution center near Milwaukee before crashing his vehicle during a police pursuit and then killing himself, a union official and police said Wednesday.

The attacks happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Milwaukee, said Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200. He said all three men were in their 40s.

Oconomowoc police said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in Milwaukee after the attack and officers began to pursue it. The vehicle crashed and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.

Union stewards said the two men were shot in different areas of the massive warehouse, according to Bennett. One was shot in the loading dock and the other was shot in an upper area of the facility.

Bennett said he was unaware of any dispute between the shooter and the victims, who were all members of the union.

“All three of these workers were very important during this pandemic because they worked very hard to serve our community,” Bennett said, adding that it often meant long hours.

“Maybe things wear on you after while,” Bennett said.

Authorities have released few details about the attack, including the names of the shooter and victims. The facility was locked down temporarily, and police asked motorists to avoid the area near Highway 67 south of Interstate 94.

Officers from several area agencies were on the scene.

The Roundy’s complex employs close to 1,000 people, according to the Journal Sentinel. Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger that operates Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois.

The company released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred last night at our Oconomowoc distribution center.

The entire Roundy’s family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to the families of our colleagues during this difficult time.

We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured our facility. Our distribution center will remain

closed while the police investigation continues. We are providing counseling services to our associates.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation we are referring questions to the Oconomowoc Police Department.”

___

Scott Bauer in Madison contributed to this report.

