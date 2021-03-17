Rain and Snow Today; Milder Temperatures Later this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another mid-March storm will make its way through the nation’s mid-section over the next 48 hours. This system will be mainly a rain-producer but a little snow will mix in at its northern reaches. This includes parts of southern Wisconsin. Any accumulation will be minor and with temperatures above freezing, it should melt away quickly.

Minor accumulation of snow is expected over a portion of southern Wisconsin today. Most spots will see a half inch of less. (wmtv weather)

There will likely be a period of severe thunderstorms developing to the south of here today. The Storms Prediction Center has the lower Mississippi Valley and deep south under a High Risk for severe thunderstorms including a strong possibility of tornadoes.

There is a moderate to high risk of severe thunderstorms over the lower Mississippi Valley and Deep South today. (wmtv weather)

We will start Wednesday off with clouds, but sunshine will return for the afternoon. Unfortunately, the wind will kick in overnight and windy conditions are expected through the day. Those winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.

After Thursday, lots of sunshine is expected around here. We will have mostly sunny skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be milder as well with highs Friday in the upper 40s; Saturday in the mid-50s, and Sunday near 60.

